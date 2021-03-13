265 new COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

13 March 2021 01:25 IST

The district recorded 265 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Two of the patients had recently returned from abroad. The source of infection has not been identified in three cases while 260 persons were infected through local contact. Two of the infected are health workers. At present, there are 3,766 people under treatment. As many as 5,680 people were tested on Friday and 373 people recovered from the disease.

