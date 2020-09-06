264 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

As many as 230 of the 264 fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Kozhikode on Sunday were due to local transmission of the infection, the Health Department has said.

In a release, the District Medical Officer said that the source of infection of 16 others was not known. Others had either returned from abroad or from other States. There are 33 cases of local transmission from Vadakara, 26 from Koyilandy, 24 from Olavanna, 16 from Chorod and 14 from the Kozhikode Corporation. Two of the newly infected are health workers. As many as 265 people recovered from the infection and the number of active cases from the district is 1,778.