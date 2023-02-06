263 persons arrested under Operation Aag in Kozhikode

February 06, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The first phase of Operation Aag, a special drive launched by the Kerala Police against goons and frequent offenders, has concluded with the arrest of 263 persons in Kozhikode district. All the arrests were recorded in just two days after the launch of the special drive on February 4.

Data available with the police confirmed that the highest number of arrests under the special drive was recorded at Rural police stations in the district. Including the execution of long-pending warrants and preventive detention, the police nabbed 183 persons. As many as 80 suspects in different cases were nabbed within Kozhikode City limits.

Senior police officers who coordinated the drive on the instructions of State Police Chief Anil Kant said quick action was taken after preparing the list of all suspects and absconding persons. Many of the accused were under the scanner several days before the launch of the drive, they added.

“The special drive proved that no one will be able to go scot-free after committing grave offences. It was a well-planned initiative, leaving no scope for suspects to escape from legal action,” said a Deputy Superintendent of Police who led the drive in Kozhikode Rural. He added that the drive also exposed several drug peddlers who targeted youngsters.

Police officers who coordinated checking in Kozhikode City said the search was on to net 15 more persons included in the list previously prepared by various police stations as part of the drive. Flash inspections would continue till the arrest of all those who were already identified by the local police squads, they said.