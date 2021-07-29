2,619 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

Mega testing camps in local bodies falling in ‘C’, ‘D’ categories

A total of 2,619 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Thursday.

Of them, 2,597 were due to local transmission of the infection and the source of 13 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation had the highest number of locally acquired infections at 534, Koyilandy 92, Kunnamangalam 78, Kakkodi 74, Mukkom 66, Chathamangalam and Thiruvambady 57 each, Omassery 53, Maniyoor 52, and Changaroth 50. As many as 18,208 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 14.59%. With 1,653 people recovering from the infection, active caseload from the district stands at 22,478.

Meanwhile, mega COVID-19 testing camps will be held in local bodies which fall in ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories where the test positivity rate is between 10% and 15% and above 15%, respectively, in the coming four days.

According to District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, 23,600 samples will be collected a day. People with symptoms and those who may have interacted with them should make use of this opportunity. The camps will be held on Friday, Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday. The aim is to double the number of tests, Mr. Reddy said. Koyilandy and Koduvally municipalities and 29 grama panchayats fall in ‘D’ category where a triple lockdown is in force. Kozhikode Corporation, Vadakara, Payyoli, Ramanattukara, Feroke, and Mukkom municipalities and 28 grama panchayats are in ‘C’ category where a lockdown is in force.

Over a lakh persons were tested in the camps held in the district in the past few days. They are being held in containment zones, and wards, clusters and colonies with a large number of infected persons. Anyone seeking treatment in hospital with symptoms would be subjected to the test.

Mr. Reddy has directed private hospitals and clinics to collect data about people seeking treatment for fever and inform the nearest primary health centre. Pharmacies too should pass on details about those buying medicines for fever. Antibiotics should not be sold without medical prescription. Secretaries of local bodies have been asked to issue orders for the purpose.