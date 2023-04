April 07, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 25th annual convocation of Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode will be held at 5.15 p.m. on Saturday. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address. Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power Company Ltd., will be the guest of honour of the event, a press release said.