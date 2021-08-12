Kozhikode

2,534 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

As many as 2,534 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Thursday, of which 2,491 were due to local transmission of the infection.

According to the district medical officer, the source of 25 others is not known.

Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 443 locally acquired infections, Kizhakkoth 115, Koduvally 84, Thamarassery 76, Unnikulam 64, Koyilandy 60, Omassery 58, and Ulliyeri 52. As many as 13,794 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 18.78%. A total of 2,442 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload is 25,889.


