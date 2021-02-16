250 kg of stale fish seized

Kozhikode

16 February 2021 23:07 IST

Squads to undertake regular inspections

The health wing of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation seized 250 kg of stale fish from a shop in central market in the city on Tuesday. The fish, in at least four varieties, was stocked in unhygienic thermocol boxes and damaged freezers. Health officer R.S. Gopakumar said that legal action would be taken against V.P. Ismail, the owner of the shop.

The corporation had put a hold on inspections in shops for around a year in the wake of COVID-19 as the health officials were busy fighting the pandemic. However, the squads have been reconstituted and inspections would be regular from now on, the health officer said.

