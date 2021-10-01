25-member gambling gang busted

KOZHIKODE

01 October 2021 00:15 IST

The Medical College police on Wednesday busted a 25-member gang of gamblers from a house at Kottuli. The checking squad led by sub inspector Benny Lalu also seized ₹2.92 lakh from the arrested. According to the police, there were also gamblers from nearby districts at the isolated spot.

The house was located by the police during their ongoing checking drive to expose the secret operations of flesh traders in the district.

