25 injured as bus overturns near Thondayad

Around 25 passengers sustained injuries when a speeding private bus overturned near the accident-prone Thondayad junction in Kozhikode city on Friday. The accident took place around 10 a.m.

Three of the passengers, including a student and a Nepal citizen, sustained serious injuries in the incident. They were all admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The police said the bus was on its way from Mukkom to Kozhikode. It overturned after hitting the road divider. The driver reportedly speeded up to beat the signal light at the junction, they said.

In a later inspection conducted by the Motor Vehicles Department squad, the driver was reportedly found responsible for the incident.

Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) P.M. Shabeer said the driver jammed the brakes as the bus was about to hit a car on the road.

“The camera visuals we recovered from the spot have captured the over-speeding vehicle,” he said.