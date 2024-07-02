25 delegates from Bhutan get management lessons at IIM-K

An intensive seven-day training programme conducted by the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme concluded here on Tuesday.

A total of 25 participants formed an all-Bhutan delegation under the umbrella programme conceptualised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Interestingly, this marks the first time that an ITEC programme at the IIM-K comprises representatives from one single country. The institute had designed the customised ITEC programme on a special request from the Royal Civil Service Commission, Royal Government of Bhutan.

The participants of the programme on ‘Leaders Exploration and Development for Human Resource Managers’ are working with the Central, local government and executive ministries of the Government of Bhutan, a press release said.

The IIM-K first hosted ITEC participants in 2019, and the current one is the seventh batch of delegate participants to have visited Kozhikode for an on-campus offline training programme.

The programme team led by Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, programme coordinator Prof. T.N. Krishnan, and other experienced faculty members from the institute mentored and trained the delegates. The delegates from Bhutan represent diverse government offices such as the Royal Civil Service Commission, Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, Ministry of Education and Skills Development, Dzongkhag Administration, Ministry of Finance, National Statistics Bureau, and the district administration of Wangdue Phodrang .

Speaking at the conclusion of the programme, Prof. Chatterjee said, “This collaboration between the IIM-K and the Kingdom of Bhutan was a testament to the strong and enduring relationship between our two nations.”

Expressing gratitude to the MEA, IIM-K, and India as the host country in particular, the participants recounted their rich learning from the customised programme designed by expert faculty members in a free-wheeling interaction with the institute director.