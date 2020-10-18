24x7 service at Vadakara, Perambra veterinary clinics

Doctors, specialised surgeons to work in three shifts to attend to calls of farmers in livestock sector

The Department of Animal Husbandry has introduced 24x7 service at its two polyclinics in Kozhikode district.

The Vadakara and Perambra-based clinics will have sufficient number of veterinary doctors and specialised surgeons in three shifts to promptly attend to the calls of farmers in the livestock sector. Efforts are also under way to redeploy some of the experienced doctors from other veterinary hospitals to support the polyclinics.

According to officials, the two clinics will be able to cater to the rural entrepreneurs better and offer them doorstep support in case of emergency situations. Expansion of the existing labs and emergency care facilities will be considered in the next phase of development.

The polyclinics will function under the supervision of senior veterinary surgeons. The night shift from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. will be controlled by a veterinary surgeon appointed on contract basis. Complicated cases will be referred to the Vadakara centre, where more emergency care facilities and lab tests are available.

Officials say there are no other government veterinary hospitals in Kozhikode district that offer round-the-clock service. More such polyclinics are likely to be opened to cover more areas. There is also a suggestion to buy a pet ambulance. Till the polyclinics get their own vehicles, the service seekers will have to arrange the transportation of doctors for doorstep service.

Doctors now working with various veterinary hospitals in the district say the 24x7 service will be a relief for many farmers in the dairy sector. As most of the complicated cases related to calving take place during night hours, many have been struggling to get spot service of vets and related services, they point out.

The opening of the polyclinics has also brought cheer to hundreds of pet handlers. Considering their demands and the high quality of pets being brought for medication, some of the veterinary doctors have undergone additional training to provide better service.