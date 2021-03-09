245 new cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode continued to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the State when 245 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

A release from the District Medical Officer said that there were 230 locally acquired infections and the source of infecton of 11 others was not known.

Kozhikode Corporation reported 60 cases, and Peruvayal and Ramanattukara 11 each. As many as 5,840 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 4.19%. A total of 527 recoveries were reported from the district and the active caseload is 4,360.