Kozhikode

245 new cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode continued to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the State when 245 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

A release from the District Medical Officer said that there were 230 locally acquired infections and the source of infecton of 11 others was not known.

Kozhikode Corporation reported 60 cases, and Peruvayal and Ramanattukara 11 each. As many as 5,840 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 4.19%. A total of 527 recoveries were reported from the district and the active caseload is 4,360.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2021 12:52:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/245-new-cases-in-kozhikode/article34023271.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY