2,440 fresh COVID cases in Kozhikode

As many as 2,440 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Saturday.

According to the District Medical Officer, 2,404 of the fresh cases were due to local transmission of infection, and the source of 24 others is not known. As many as 13,750 samples were tested, and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is 18.04%.

Kozhikode Corporation accounted for the largest number of locally acquired infections at 487, followed by Vadakara 74, Koduvally 69, Ulliyeri 55, Atholi 53, Kunnamangalam 52, Perumanna 51, and Koyilandy 50. A total of 2,417 people recovered from the infection, and the active caseload is 26,571.


