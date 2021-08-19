2,401 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

19 August 2021 21:35 IST

As many as 2,401 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Thursday.

According to the district medical officer, the daily TPR was 19.85% when 12,352 samples were tested. Of the new cases, 2,377 were due to local transmission of the infection and the source of 16 others was not known.

Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 396 locally acquired infections, Koduvally 65, Unnikulam 61, Kizhakkoth 56, Chorod, Ulliyeri, Mukkom and Kodiyathur 53 each, Thamarassery 51, and Feroke, Peruvayal, Omassery, and Kunnamangalam 50 each. As many as 2,459 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload in the district now was 26,262.

