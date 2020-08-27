238 more test positive in Kozhikode

206 cases through local transmission

As many as 238 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Thursday. With this, the total number of patients undergoing treatment for the viral infection reached 1,747.

Of the newly confirmed cases, five were Non-Resident Keralites. Thirteen persons, including four migrant labourers, who came from other States too figured in the updated list.

According to the Health Department, 206 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The source of infection in 14 newly reported cases remained obscure, they said.

Within the Kozhikode Corporation limits alone, there were 63 persons who contracted the virus through local transmission. Chorod village reported 49 cases, the highest in Kozhikode rural.

In the district, 622 more were added to the revised list of infected persons in quarantine. With this, the number of persons in home quarantine stands at 15,304. At the same time, 90 persons tested negative on Thursday.

Health officials said they had sent 5,543 new samples for tests on Thursday. The results of 2,008 persons will be available soon, they added.

To avert all possibilities of community spread, there will be stringent regulations in place during the Onam season. No outdoor festivals or celebrations violating the physical distancing protocol will be permitted in the district. Containment areas and critical containment zones will remain under the close surveillance of the Health Department and police squads.

In his latest order, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao asked merchants to step up vigil to prevent the spread of the virus. They should ensure that customers comply with the physical distancing protocol during shopping. Till September 2, shops in unrestricted areas will be allowed to function from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m, he said.