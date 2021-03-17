Kozhikode

237 fresh cases in Kozhikode

As many as 237 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

According to the District Medical Officer, 231 of them were locally acquired infections and the source of infection of three others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 86 cases of local transmission, Villiappally 18, Vadakara 16, Koyilandy 10. A total of 5,003 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 4.73%. There were 365 recoveries and the active caseload is 3,240.

