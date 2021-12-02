2.33 kg of gold seized at Calicut airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs seized 2.33 kg of gold from two passengers who arrived at the Calicut International Airport on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner T.A. Kiran said that Jahfarulla of Malappuram district had tried to smuggle in 1.465 kg of gold in compound form which was wrapped around his legs. The approximate value of the gold was ₹57 lakh. He arrived from Dubai.

Based on an input from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), customs officials seized 865 gm of gold compound from Saleek of Malappuram.

The contraband was concealed in his rectum. The value of the gold was ₹34 lakh. The passenger had arrived from Sharjah, Mr. Kiran said.