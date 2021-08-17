2,322 new cases in Kozhikode

TPR at 17.59%; active caseload in district 25,736

As many as 2,322 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The district medical officer said that 2,278 of them were locally acquired infections, while the source of 32 others was not known. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) was 17.59% when 13,484 samples were tested. Kozhikode Corporation reported 345 cases of local transmission of the infection, Koyilandy 80, Peruvayal 72, Atholi 71, Unnikulam 70, Kunnamangalam 61, Chathamangalam 54, and Olavanna 51.

A total of 2,138 people recovered from the infection as the active caseload in the district stood at 25,736.