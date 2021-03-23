Kozhikode

223 fresh COVID cases in Kozhikode

As many as 223 people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. According to the District Medical Officer, there were 216 locally acquired infections, and the source of infection two others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 80 cases of local transmission, Eramala 20 and Kodanchery 15.

A total of 5,202 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 4.28%. With 265 people recovering from the infection, the active caseload in the district dropped to 2,821.

