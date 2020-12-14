219 fresh cases in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

14 December 2020 23:58 IST

COVID-19 patients allowed to exercise franchise wearing PPE kit

A drastic dip in the number of lab tests led to a corresponding fall in fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district on Monday, when local body elections were held here.

People, who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 between 3 p.m. on December 13 and 6 p.m. on Monday, were allowed to exercise their franchise, wearing personal protection equipment (PPE).

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 219 people were newly infected and there were 410 recoveries. Only 3,508 samples were tested in the district and the test positivity rate was 6.24%. There were 198 cases of locally acquired infections and the source was unknown in 10 cases. Kozhikode Corporation (59) and Omassery (10) were some of the clusters.

Meanwhile, social distancing norms were not strictly adhered to in polling booths in the district, which saw a high turnout this time around. In some polling booths, police personnel and Home Guards were seen advising voters to keep at least a metre distance to ward off the threat of infection. The presence of senior citizens, among them many women, was a notable feature of the election. The presumption that the elderly would not come out to vote fearing contraction of infection was laid to rest in many places. The voters were asked to bring their own pen to sign in the voting register.

Infected persons reached the polling stations either in their own vehicle or those arranged by the Health Department by 6 p.m. Both the polling officials, agents, and the voters had to wear PPE.

In Wayanad

Wayanad saw a sharp decline in the number of cases as 61 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The tally of cases as on date is 13,427. All persons, including two health workers, were infected through contact.

So far, 11,454 have recovered from the disease, including 153 persons on Monday.

The total number of active cases as on date was 1,892. As many as 11,362 persons are under observation while 82 have died of the disease.

In Malappuram

As many as 441people tested positive for COVID-19 in Malappuram district on Monday. However, there were 822 recoveries.

District officials said that 422 of the new cases had contracted the virus through direct interaction with infected persons. The source of infection could not be traced in 11 cases.

As many as 6,523 active cases were currently under treatment.