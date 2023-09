September 28, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

As many as 216 people have been removed from the contact list of Nipah-infected persons in Kozhikode.

A release said on Thursday that now there are 649 people on the list. No new names have been added to the list. All the three body fluid samples of suspected patients, made available on Thursday, are negative. The condition of the four infected persons continues to be stable.