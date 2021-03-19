213 fresh COVID cases in Kozhikode

As many as 213 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Thursday and 315 others recovered from the infection.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 189 locally acquired infections, and the source of 23 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 42 cases of local transmission, Koduvally 19, and Koyilandy 11. As many as 5,575 samples were tested and daily test positivity rate is 3.82%. The active caseload is 3,045.

Meanwhile, responding to a news report appearing in these columns on Thursday, the authorities at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, said that none of those who were vaccinated there had developed any complications recently.