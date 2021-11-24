Kozhikode

2.12 kg of gold hidden in dress seized

Officials of the Customs Preventive Wing have seized 2.12 kg of gold worth around ₹1.05 crore that was hidden in the dress worn by a passenger from the Calicut International Airport. According to a release, Ajnas, a native of Kannur, and Rahees, a native of Thikkodi in Kozhikode, had landed at 4.45 p.m. from Dubai on November 21. Based on a tip-off, they were searched and one of them was found to have hidden the gold in his dress. The officials claimed that the incident was a first of its kind.


