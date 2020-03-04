2,100 litres of spirit seized in Kozhikode

PALAKKAD

04 March 2020 07:42 IST

Two men from Kollam arrested, excise officials term it biggest seizure in recent years

In one of the biggest hauls in recent times, excise officials seized 2,100 litres of spirit from a pickup van here on Tuesday.

Two men hailing from Kollam, Shyama Prasad, 26, and Rajith Kumar, 32, were arrested in connection with the illicit spirit trade.

A team of Excise and Intelligence Bureau officers seized the spirit during a joint combing operation conducted following a tip-off. The spirit was found hidden in 60 plastic cans of 35 litres each in a pick-up van carrying fish. Stale fish was found strewn on top of the plastic cans.

Intelligence wing of the State was monitoring the movements of Shyama Prasad and Rajith Kumar after they got information that a load of spirit had been brought to Vadanappalli, near Thrissur, about a week ago.