2,100 litres of spirit seized in Kozhikode

In one of the biggest hauls in recent times, excise officials seized 2,100 litres of spirit from a pickup van here on Tuesday.
Two men hailing from Kollam, Shyama Prasad, 26, and Rajith Kumar, 32, were arrested in connection with the illicit spirit trade.
A team of Excise and Intelligence Bureau officers seized the spirit during a joint combing operation conducted following a tip-off. The spirit was found hidden in 60 plastic cans of 35 litres each in a pick-up van carrying fish. Stale fish was found strewn on top of the plastic cans.
Intelligence wing of the State was monitoring the movements of Shyama Prasad and Rajith Kumar after they got information that a load of spirit had been brought to Vadanappalli, near Thrissur, about a week ago.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.