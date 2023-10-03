2.1-MLD sewage treatment plant at Kozhikode medical college hospital to be inaugurated

October 03, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the 2.1-MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) on the Government Medical College Hospital premises in Kozhikode at 3 p.m. on Thursday. The plant is claimed to be the first to be inaugurated among the STPs set up by any local body in the State.

Mayor Beena Philip told reporters here on Tuesday that the plant, along with a 1-MLD plant to be completed in a month, was expected to be a stepping stone towards the idea of ‘zero-waste medical college’. The medical college already has a 2-MLD plant that has been operational for the last few years. With the addition of the two new plants, the combined capacity will be above 5 MLD, enough to cater to the needs of the medical college and the surrounding wards of the Corporation. Add to it a ₹3-crore-worth incinerator, and ‘zero-waste medical college’ would be a reality, the Mayor added.

The 2.1-MLD plant and the 1-MLD plant under construction have been built at a cost of ₹14.12 crore and are expected to cater to Wards 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 of the Kozhikode Corporation besides the medical college. It works using electrolytic technology for which 18 reactors have been set up. The reactors can be put to use based on the amount of sewage available.

The plant also has the capacity to treat toilet waste from the nearby wards that can be transported using tankers. A pipeline network of 1,400 metres has been set up to bring toilet waste from various buildings on the medical college campus into the plant. “The treated water is being diverted to the Conolly Canal at present. However, since the water is good enough to be used for gardening, flushing, and several non-drinking purposes, those options shall be explored in the future,” said the Mayor.

Ms. Philip will preside over the inaugural event on Thursday. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran and Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil will be the chief guests on the occasion while MPs Elamaram Kareem, M.K. Raghavan and MLA Thottathil Raveendran will be the guests of honour.