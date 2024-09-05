ADVERTISEMENT

20th convocation of NIT-C to be held on September 7

Published - September 05, 2024 11:37 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The 20th convocation of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) will be held on the campus at 4 p.m. on September 7 (Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 1,978 degrees will be awarded to students in various programs and specialisations, which includes 1,169 BTech, 57 BArch., 23 MPlan, 442 MTech, 56 MCA, 94 MSc, 44 MBA and 93 PhD degrees. This is an all-time record number in the history of the institute, a press release said here on Thursday.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fishing, Animal Husbandry, and Fishing, George Kurian, will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest. Prasad Krishna, Chairperson of the Board of Governors and Director of NIT-C, will preside over the function.

Milind Lakkad, an NIT-C alumnus and executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Tata Consultancy Services, will be the guest of honour. Mr. Krishna will also present the annual report. The convocation ceremony will be administered by NIT-C Registrar Cdr. Dr. M.S. Shamasundara, Dean (Academic) Prof. A.V. Babu, and heads of departments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US