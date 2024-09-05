GIFT a SubscriptionGift
20th convocation of NIT-C to be held on September 7

Published - September 05, 2024 11:37 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The 20th convocation of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) will be held on the campus at 4 p.m. on September 7 (Saturday).

A total of 1,978 degrees will be awarded to students in various programs and specialisations, which includes 1,169 BTech, 57 BArch., 23 MPlan, 442 MTech, 56 MCA, 94 MSc, 44 MBA and 93 PhD degrees. This is an all-time record number in the history of the institute, a press release said here on Thursday.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fishing, Animal Husbandry, and Fishing, George Kurian, will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest. Prasad Krishna, Chairperson of the Board of Governors and Director of NIT-C, will preside over the function.

Milind Lakkad, an NIT-C alumnus and executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Tata Consultancy Services, will be the guest of honour. Mr. Krishna will also present the annual report. The convocation ceremony will be administered by NIT-C Registrar Cdr. Dr. M.S. Shamasundara, Dean (Academic) Prof. A.V. Babu, and heads of departments.

Published - September 05, 2024 11:37 pm IST

