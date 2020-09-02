204 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

02 September 2020 19:00 IST

After a two-day gap, fresh COVID-19 cases crossed 200-mark in Kozhikode when 204 people were declared tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 174 people got infected through local transmission while the source was unknown in 17 cases. Others had returned from abroad or from other places. There were seven health workers among the newly infected persons. The largest number of local transmission cases was from within Kozhikode Corporation as well as Vadakara where 37 and 42 people, respectively, tested positive for the virus. The figure for Thiruvalloor was 22.

Meanwhile, 194 people recovered from the infection too. The total number of active cases in the district now is 1,888. As many as 131 people from other districts are under treatment at various facilities here.

