20% rebate at micro, small scale expo

The micro and small scale enterprises and handloom expo that began on the premises of the EMS corporation stadium in Kozhikode on Monday is a coming together of the various kinds of small businesses in the district under one roof.

The event, organised by the District Industries Centre, in association with NABARD and Kerala Kaithari, has a lot more to offer than the usual handloom fairs that were held during festive occasions in the city.

Among the 75-odd stalls, more than half are occupied by the various weavers’ cooperative societies in the district, showcasing a wide variety of products including, sarees, dhoties, shirt pieces, bedsheets, bags, carpets, door mats, bath towels, and home furnishing, all in pure handloom cotton. The consumers can avail of 20% government rebate for handloom products at this fair.

Besides handloom, there are a variety of home made food products, small scale innovations such as the interlock bricks and water purifiers, gardening equipment, paper and cloth bags, terracotta wares, village farm products and agro medicines.

A variety of handicraft products are also on display at the fair, which is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. till December 27.