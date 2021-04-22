20 people can attend weddings on Sundays in Kozhikode

The district administration has relaxed some restrictions now being imposed on social life on Sundays even as Kozhikode continues to report a high number of fresh COVID-19 cases. Twenty people can now attend wedding events scheduled for Sundays.

A release said here on Thursday that all kinds of gatherings had already been banned since April 18. Only five persons were allowed to attend wedding events. However, this was found to impede the conduct of weddings. The condition that all the participants will have to produce COVID-19 negative certificate will continue.

Meanwhile, the Regional Transport Officer has postponed driving and fitness tests and renewal of registration of vehicles in its jurisdiction till May 7.