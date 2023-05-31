HamberMenu
20 injured as bus overturns in Kozhikode

None sustain grave injuries in the incident

May 31, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 20 passengers sustained injuries in a bus accident at Kappumala near Augustiamuzhi in Kozhikode district on Wednesday. Police sources said the bus, which was on its way from Mukkam to Koduvally, had overturned near a sharp bend around 5 p.m. following a failed overtaking attempt. They said violation of speed limit was also suspected. The injured passengers, who were rescued with the support of the fire fore and civil defence volunteers, were admitted to a private hospital near Mukkam. No one sustained grave injuries in the incident.

