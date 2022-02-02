2 varsity staffers suspended on bribe charge

Two employees at the Pareeksha Bhavan of the University of Calicut have been suspended on the charge of accepting bribe for providing services.

Their names were given as Mansoor Ali and Sujith Kumar. Ali is an assistant and Kumar is an assistant section officer at the BA section.

One of them had accepted money for validity examination of a degree certificate. The second case is related to correction of mistakes in the degree mark list. A Syndicate sub-committee had on Tuesday sought action against the two. Pro Vice-Chancellor M. Nasser had conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj.

The allegations came close on the heels of the disciplinary action against a staff member at Mahatma Gandhi University for accepting bribe.