2 more youth missing; gold smuggling links suspected

August 07, 2022 21:11 IST

Men who returned from abroad reportedly missing for weeks

Two more suspicious man missing cases reportedly having links with the international gold smugglers’ gang have come to light from the Nadapuram area as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is trying to grind out breakthroughs in the previously reported incidents.

Chakkarakandiyil Anas and V.P. Rijesh, who reportedly reached the State several weeks ago from abroad, are yet to get in touch with their family members. Their families have come up with written complaints in the wake of a latest incident in which an abducted youth from the Nadapuram area was allegedly murdered by the suspected smugglers’ gang.

According to police sources, Anas who reportedly reached Kozhikode International Airport from Dubai on July 20 has been missing for over two weeks. His family members remained clueless on whether he faced some threats from the smugglers’ gang or he sought shelter elsewhere.

Rijesh who reportedly returned from Qatar has been missing for over a month based on the statement of his brother who sought a detailed investigation. Though Rijesh was earlier in touch with his family members to update about his scheduled arrival in Kerala on June 16, there were no other communications from him after he landed in Kannur.

According to police sources, the families of the missing youths submitted their written petitions only on Saturday claiming that they were not really aware of the dangerous situation. They also revealed to the police that a few unknown persons had come in search of the two.

“The death of Irshad Nazar who was suspected to be abducted from Panthirikkara village three weeks ago by a gold smugglers’ gang and the continuing search for another youth named Deepak from Meppayur were the immediate reasons behind the latest two complaints. We are expecting more such revelations,” said a police officer associated with the ongoing investigations. He also said that the families kept the missing details confidential as they were afraid of legal actions against the youths who were suspected of colluding with the rackets as carriers.