2 more admitted to isolation ward

Two new persons were put under observation at the isolation ward set up at Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, for suspected novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection on Sunday.
According to a release by the District Medical Officer, a total of three people are now at isolation wards at the General Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital.
21 test negative
Of the 24 body fluid samples sent for lab tests, 21 had tested negative. Two more were sent recently.
A total of 389 people were under observation at their homes. Awareness events and mental health counselling over phone were continuing, the release added.
