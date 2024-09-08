GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1,979 students graduate from NIT-C

Published - September 08, 2024 08:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A group of graduates from the NIT-C at the convocation ceremony on Saturday.

A group of graduates from the NIT-C at the convocation ceremony on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

The 20th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut(NIT-C) was held on Saturday. George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, was the chief guest.

Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C, who presided over the event, said that 196 companies recruited from the campus in 2023-24 academic year, and 1,011 graduates have been given job placements. Milind Lakkad alumnus of the 1985 batch, and executive vice-president and chief human resources officer, Tata Consultancy Services, was the guest of honour.

A total of 1,979 graduands were awarded their degrees during the convocation, which included 1,169 B.Tech., 57 B.Arch., 442 M.Tech., 23 M.Plan., 56 MCA, 44 MBA, 94 M.Sc., and 94 PhD degrees.

A. Anjana from the Civil Engineering branch was awarded the M.L. Bapna Gold Medal and a cash prize of ₹11,111. She also bagged the Prof. Allesu Kanjirathinkal Memorial Award and a cash prize of ₹10,000 for the topper among all UG programmes. Among the PG students, Syed Abdul Khader Jeelan Arafath from the M.Tech Electrical Engineering in Power Systems bagged the M.L. Bapna Gold Medal and a cash prize of ₹11,111.

Alias George from the Electronics and Communication Engineering branch secured the Canara Bank-sponsored Outstanding Achiever Award and a cash prize of ₹25,000. He was also awarded with the Vikram Sarabhai Ever Rolling Trophy sponsored by the first batch of institute for the best outgoing UG student.

Published - September 08, 2024 08:17 pm IST

