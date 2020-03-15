1,851 under observation in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

15 March 2020 00:08 IST

As many as 1,851 people are under surveillance for suspected COVID-19 infection in Kozhikode district on Saturday. This includes 1,245 people who were newly added to the list.

Of them, 14 are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward attached to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and four at the Government General Hospital. Meanwhile, four people were discharged from the medical college hospital and one from the general hospital on Saturday.

Sixty-eight of the 88 samples of body fluids of suspected patients sent for lab tests turned negative. The results of the rest are awaited.

Advertising

Advertising

The Health Department has set up help desks at the city railway station as well as KSRTC bus stand.

The District Medical Officer has directed those returning from infected countries not to venture out of their homes and interact with others.

A list of such people and their contacts are being prepared to strengthen surveillance measures. Mental health counselling had been given to 11 people, said a release.