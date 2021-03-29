184 test positive in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

29 March 2021 22:05 IST

A fall in the number of lab tests led to a decline in fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district on Monday, when only 184 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Only 3,605 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 5.1%. Kozhikode has the second highest number of fresh cases in the State.

According to the District Medical Officer, 74 locally acquired infections were reported from the Kozhikode Corporation and nine from Vadakara. Only 41 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload is 3,206.

