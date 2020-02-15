183 removed from quarantine

More people are being excluded from home quarantine for suspected novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) infection in Kozhikode district, even as the Health Department is likely to be on alert for at least another month. There is a drop in the number of those being put under observation as well.

Until Saturday, 183 people were removed from the list of people under observation after they completed 28 days in surveillance of the Health Department. As many as 154 were excluded on Thursday, 11 on Friday and 18 on Saturday. Only three were added on Thursday, one on Friday and two on Saturday. Two persons undergoing treatment at the isolation ward attached to the Government General Hospital were discharged on Saturday. One more person was admitted there as well. Right now only two persons are undergoing treatment at the isolation wards – one at the general hospital and another at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that if those removed from the home quarantine develop any other symptoms, they would have to approach the health activists. Even though very few people are being added to the list, the alert would have to continue for another month to complete the 28-day cycle, she said.

Meanwhile, the body fluid samples of one more suspected was sent for lab tests on Saturday. Of the 31 sample sent so far, 26 had turned negative for COVID-19. Counselling was given to one person through the mental health helpline on Saturday.