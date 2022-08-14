17-year-old drowns in temple pond at Koyilandy

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 14, 2022 18:58 IST

A 17-year-old boy hailing from Nambrathukara drowned in a temple pond at Koyilandy in Kozhikode district on Sunday. The police identified the deceased as Mohammed Shamil. The incident took place at 9 a.m. when he was bathing along with his friends in the area. Though the Fire and Rescue Service unit from Koyilandy station rushed him to a nearby government hospital after giving him first aid, he succumbed to his injuries. 

