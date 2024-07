The police have registered cases against 17 Plus Two students from Koduvally Government Higher Secondary School, who were suspected of ragging four junior students. The cases were registered under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On (July 1) Monday, four junior students sustained injuries reportedly in an attack by the 17 students. The attackers allegedly used sharp tools from a geometric box. Five of the suspected students had already been suspended.