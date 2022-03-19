17 students at Kozhikode medical college kept off from classes on ragging charge

As many as 17 MBBS students at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, have been kept off from attending classes after a complaint that they were involved in a ragging incident on the campus.

According to sources, three first year students had accused the second year students of ragging. They added that the first year students were found sleeping in the class by faculty members. On being probed, the students revealed that they could not sleep properly, as they were woken up by their seniors at 3 a.m. on Wednesday from their hostel and mentally harassed. The teachers then asked them to submit a complaint in writing, which was given to the principal. The anti-ragging committee is investigating the incident.

This is the second such incident at the institution in recent days. Two postgraduate students were recently suspended after a junior PG student in the orthopedics department complained that he was mentally harassed by them. The police registered a case too.