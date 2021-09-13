17 more contacts test negative for Nipah

KOZHIKODE

13 September 2021 22:11 IST

A total of 140 persons on the contact list of the Nipah victim Mohammed Hashim from Chathamangalam have turned negative for the virus.

A release from Health Minister Veena George’s office said that the lab results of 17 more samples were made available on Monday. Five of them were tested at the National Institute of Virology lab at Pune and others at the special lab facility set up at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Another release quoting the Minister said that 115 samples were tested in six days at the special lab facility. Twenty-five others were sent to the NIV lab at Pune. Ms. George said that this avoided the delay in sending the samples to Pune.

The lab at the MCH was set up on September 6, two days after a fresh Nipah case was reported in Kozhikode. It was a joint venture of NIV’s Pune and Alappuzha units as well the MCH.

The lab has point-of-testing and RT-PCR testing facilities. Twelve staff members, including four experts from NIV, Pune, and two from Alappuzha were in the team, the release said.