1,692 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Health Department cautions against rise in daily TPR

As many as 1,692 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kozhikode district on Thursday.

District Medical Officer V. Jayashree said in a release that 1,674 of them were locally acquired infections and the source of 12 others was not known. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) was 14.39%. Kozhikode Corporation reported 327 cases of local transmission of the infection, Thamarassery 46, Koduvally and Olavanna 43 each, Kizhakkoth 41, and Kayakkodi and Maniyoor 40 each. As many as 1,339 people recovered from the infection. The active caseload stands at 16,724.

Meanwhile, the district Health Department cautioned against the rise in daily TPR and infected persons in Kozhikode. The number of daily cases crossed 2,000 after 54 days on Wednesday. The TPR was 15.41%. It was on May 28 that the infection rate surpassed 15% before. The daily cases, however, had declined after May 21 when 2,383 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. It had come down to 500 at one point. The highest number of fresh cases was reported on May 6 (5,704). The daily TPR had reached 32.9% on May 3. As many as 53,244 people were under treatment on May 7. However, in June, it dropped below 1,000. This month, however, the number crossed 1,000 every day except two days. Right now, eight local bodies have their TPR above 30%.