167 more test positive in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

04 September 2020 19:01 IST

Fifty-four cases of local transmission in district

Kozhikode district recorded 167 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 137 local transmission cases. District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a press release that three health workers had also tested positive for the virus.

Kozhikode city recorded the highest number of local transmission cases at 54. Mavoor (20) and Velam (9) are close behind.

Among the new positive cases are three who came from abroad and 12 from other States, besides 15 cases in which the source of infection is unknown.

On the other hand, 272 persons were cured of the disease and discharged from treatment centres on Friday. So far, 4,505 people have been cured of the infection in the district, while 1,735 are under treatment.

Meanwhile, 600 persons have been brought under observation. At present, there are 15,118 people under observation in the district.