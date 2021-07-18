1,666 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

As many as 1,666 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Sunday.

District Medical Officer V. Jayashree said in a release that the daily test positivity rate was 13.57% when 12,500 samples were tested.

Of the fresh cases, 1,646 are locally acquired infections, and the source of 18 others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 237 cases of local transmission of the infection, Koyilandy 49, Kayakkodi 47, Payyoli 45, Koduvally 43, and Chorod 42. As many as 1,686 people recovered from the infection. The active caseload in the district is 18,419.