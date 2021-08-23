Kozhikode

1,633 cases in Kozhikode; TPR 18.80%

People throng the Kozhikode beach despite the watchful eyes of the police. Even while other tourists attractions have been thrown open to public, the beaches in the district still remain a no-entry zone.    | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The COVID-19 test positivity rate in Kozhikode district came down to 18.80% on Monday as 1,633 of 8,940 people who were tested turned positive. District Medical Officer V.Jayasree said that 1,601 persons were infected through local transmission while the source was unknown in 24 cases. Besides, there were four who had recently arrived from abroad, two from other States and two health workers among the new patients.

Recoveries

At the same time, 2,527 people were cured and discharged from various treatment facilities in the district. At present, there were 25,052 COVID patients in the district while 76,075 were under observation.


