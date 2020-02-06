15.5 kg of gold seized from car in Kasaragod

Gold weighing 15.879 kg was seized in two incidents in Kasaragod and Kannur in the last two days.

Customs officials in Kasaragod intercepted a car near Bekal and seized 15.5 kg of gold on Tuesday. Two persons in the car were arrested.

Tip-off

Customs Superintendent P.P. Rajeev said the team intercepted the vehicle on a tip-off that a consignment of gold was being smuggled to Mumbai. Accordingly, the team intercepted the vehicle bound for Mumbai from Thalassery.

Mr. Rajeev said gold was being smuggled into the country in small quantities through airports and later taken together to Mumbai. The gold was hidden in a cabin on the car floor. He put the value of the seized gold at ₹6.2 crore.

Seizure in Kannur

On Wednesday, Customs officials seized gold worth ₹15.2 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai in a GoAir flight at the Kannur international airport on Wednesday.

The officials identified the passenger as Muhammed Faisal of Edachaki in Kasaragod.

He tried to smuggle 379 gm of gold concealed in compound form in his body.

The customs team was led by Assistant Commissioner Madhusoodana Bhat.