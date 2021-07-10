1,540 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

Kozhikode district continued to report a high number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,540 people testing positive for the virus on Saturday. The active caseload of the district has risen to 15,710.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that 11,757 samples were tested, and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is 13.36%. Of the fresh cases, 1,518 are due to local transmission, and the source of 21 others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 257 locally acquired infections, Vadakara 52, Naduvannur 43, and Unnikulam 41. As many as 1,192 people recovered.

