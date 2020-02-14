154 people removed from home quarantine

As many as 154 persons under home quarantine for suspected novel coronavirus infection have been removed from observation, Kozhikode District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has said.

In a release on Thursday, he said that they had completed 28 days under observation. Right now, 254 persons are under observation and no new persons were added on the day.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that three persons were admitted to the Government General Hospital and one to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Of the 30 body fluid samples of suspected patients sent for lab tests, 24 were negative. No samples were sent on Thursday. Counselling was given to one patient through the mental health helpline.